COLUMBUS — The Ohio Children’s Trust Fund (OCTF) is honoring eight Ohioans who were nominated as heroes in their community for their work in supporting local children and families.
Presented during National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Everyday Ohio Heroes Award was established under OCTF’s Be A Hero in the Eyes of a Child campaign to recognize individuals and organizations who dedicate their time, efforts, and lives to preventing child abuse and neglect.
“Our primary goal is to protect children and prevent child abuse and neglect by investing in strong communities and healthy families. To accomplish our mission we rely on the ‘heroes’ in every community who treat this goal as their personal mission,” said Lindsay Williams, Ohio Children’s Trust Fund Executive Director. “This year’s honorees all exemplify that. They are our heroes here at OCTF,
but more importantly, they are heroes to the children and families they serve.”
Each year, one person or organization in each of OCTF’s eight regions is awarded an Everyday Ohio Heroes Award. This year’s winners are:
Central Ohio – Micayla Wilson, Columbus
Micayla works as a case manager for youth who have experienced sexual exploitation and human trafficking. She works with youth from all kinds of backgrounds including those who have court involvement and she is able to see the unmet needs fueling their challenging behaviors. Micayla advocates for the youth she works with to leave abusive situations and advocates for appropriate
levels of care and placement, preventing further trauma. Micayla Wilson makes a world of difference for the young people she serves.
Eastern Ohio – Jen Yasho, Jefferson County
Jen is a caseworker for Child Protective Services department in Jefferson County. She works tirelessly to ensure the safety of every child her agency cares for, even if it is not her case. She shows up every day, often working overtime, to make sure that no child is left in a dangerous situation. Jen stands up for the children of Jefferson County and is not afraid to advocate on their behalf. Overall, Jen is hard working, kind, and committed to help aid and prevent child abuse in the county every single day.
Great Lakes – Makayla Lang, Cleveland
Makayla Lang spent much of her childhood in foster care, emancipating from DCFS in Cuyahoga County. Based on her lived experiences in foster care she knew she wanted to help others in the foster care system. In 2018, she applied for and received a youth coordinator position on a five-year SAMHSA funded Ohio Healthy Transitions Project. In this role she uses the Transition to Independence Process (TIP) model helping multi-system involved youth nearing the age of 18 to get a better handle on life by learning the “adulting thing” as she once called it.
Northeast Ohio – Emily Baughman, Canton
Emily has gone above and beyond the call of duty in meeting with and helping parents who are desiring to grow in their relationship with their children. Emily also consistently makes time for the female youth and kinship providers to talk and share their concerns with her. She listens with compassion and tries to point the individuals in a direction where they can find solutions to their questions.
Emily is an incredible asset to this community and demonstrates that, “People do not care how much you know, until they know how much you care.” Emily truly cares for her clients.
Northwest Ohio – Regina Rambo, Toledo
Jena has been a Mercy Health employee for more than 45 years. Dedicated to helping children, Jena started out her career as a Pediatric Intensive Care nurse. Jena has been a member of the Healthy Connections Department, as the Help Me Grow Home Visitation Program Coordinator. Being a strong proponent of prevention, Jena works with her staff to provide new and expectant parents with support to build their basic caregiving skills and assist parents in bonding with their child to encourage healthy child development and a positive home environment.
Southeast Ohio – Margaret Demko, McArthur
Margaret is a staunch advocate for the welfare of youth in Vinton County. She currently serves as the Family and Children First Council (FCFC) Coordinator for Hocking and Vinton counties, where she has served Vinton County for more than 10 years. Margaret has a passion for making sure that youth are on the right track for succeeding and goes the extra mile to make sure that follow-up is performed with the family. If you find a committee in Vinton County connected to family or youth resiliency and support, you will find Margaret at the table ready and willing to bring her resources to benefit families.
Southwest Ohio – Ashley Dobrozsi-Ferguson, Hamilton
Ashley Dobrozsi-Ferguson is the Head Start Site Manager and Director of the specialized Therapeutic Interagency Preschool (TIP) program in Hamilton, Ohio. TIP serves low-income families who have experienced severe traumas and who are at risk for further trauma or developmental hindrances with quality, year-round preschool. Co-workers and partners have all expressed how Ashley’s love of children and devotion to helping families is inspiring.
Western Ohio – Melissa Jackson, Dayton
Melissa Jackson currently serves as the Manager of Guest Relations for the St. Vincent de Paul Gateway Shelter for Women & Families. Melissa has provided uncompromising compassion, kindness, and generosity to families experiencing homelessness. Melissa has worked tirelessly to ensure the shelter environment is one that fosters support for both families and children. Under her leadership, shelter partnerships with the University of Dayton School of Psychology, local school districts, faith-based and non-profit organizations have flourished creating a shelter environment that works to support the community goal of ensuring homelessness is rare, brief, and one-time.
“After two-plus years of a global pandemic and increased isolation everywhere, these eight individuals have continually made an unmeasurable impact in their community, “ Williams said. “We are overjoyed to honor this great class of 2022 Everyday Ohio Heroes. They are doing incredibly important work.”
