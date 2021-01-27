The Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council is seeking public comment on their Five Year Plan set to begin in 2022 and will last until 2026. The plan was based off public surveys of the issues facing Ohio residents with developmental disabilities and their families.
The State Plan helps to dictates what kinds of grants and projects the council will pursue in the upcoming years. Specific areas of interest include children and health, community living, employment, leadership development, outreach, public awareness, public policy.
To review the plan, you can head to their website here. Public comment can also be left on that page as well.
The deadline for public comments ends on Feb 28, 2021.
