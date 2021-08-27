JACKSON — In June, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 30, during the RecoveryOhio Advisory Council's quarterly meeting, the bill designates Tuesday, August 31 as "Ohio Overdose Awareness Day."
The day will align with the international event that aims to raise awareness that overdose death is preventable and to reduce the stigma associated with drug-related death.
The Jackson County Health Department, Jackson County Substance-abuse Prevention and Addiction Resource Council (SPARC) and the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) Board invites the community to attend, and support this inaugural event on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Jackson's Manpower Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
"We will be honoring the memories of those lost to overdose, providing lifesaving resources, and information to the community," Shannon Dalton, the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board Community Programming Coordinator. explained. "We hope to see you on August 31 to increase community awareness on overdose and reduce the stigma associated with drug-related deaths."
During the event, there will be Narcan distributed, local recovery representatives and resources on hand.
