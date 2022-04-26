Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week that the week of April 22 through April 29 would be Ohio State Parks Week.

Of the 78 state parks, three of them are in Jackson and Vinton counties- Lake Hope, Lake Alma, and Jackson Lake.

In recognition of the week, the Courier went through its archives to select some of our favorite photos of these parks.

