McARTHUR — The Wednesday, Feb. 24th meeting of the McArthur Village Council was the last for Chief Matt Kight as he is moving on to a new position in Gallia County. Mayor Hammond awarded Kight with a plaque commemorating his years with the force and expressing gratitude from village for his service.
The position will be filled in the interim by Chief Tom Heaton. According to the village’s Facebook page, Chief Heaton has been with the department for over four years as Police Captain. He is also the K9 handler for police dog Zara. Heaton will hold this position for 60 days to test the waters and a final decision on permanent chief will be made following that time frame.
New change is coming to the council as well with the addition of Brian Bledsoe as a Council member. He will be taking the seat of former member Adam Jones who left his position in October.
Approval was given by the Council for Erin ‘Koty’ Yates to join the Fire Department as a new applicant. She still has to go through fire school while splitting her time as County Recorder.
Jeri Ann Bentley, Creating Healthy Communities coordinator from the Vinton County health Department, gave a short overview of the projects that she is planing for the community. These include a renovation of Wyman Park, installing a biking infrastructure in McArthur to encourage biking, increased use of healthy vending machines for county businesses, a farmer’s market in Hamden, and a community garden. The funds for these projects comes from the Ohio Department of Health.
Discussion was had regarding the Wild Turkey Festival set to take place the first weekend in May. Council approved for the committee to go forward with planning but that when the time comes it will depend on state guidelines if the fair can take place and what precautions will be necessary. The bucket drop fundraiser that is normally held at the festival was placed on hold for now.
To finish off the meeting, the Council was introduced to Deacon, a five month old potential police dog in training. Officer Bryce Chesser is hoping to train him for narcotics detection, biting, and tracking. The discussion was tabled for next months meeting.
