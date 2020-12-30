McARTHUR — McArthur Village Council met on Wednesday, Dec. 16 for their monthly meeting. Here are items from the meeting agenda:

The council approved the assistance of Auditor of State’s Local Government Services in regards to getting all records in shape so the village’s audit can be completed. They will cover 2018, 2

  • 019, and 2020 and is expected to cost up to $6,000.
  • A decision was made to have Spectrum become the internet provider saving about three thousand dollars a year
  • three new firefighters were approved for employment by the council
  • Discussion of bids for electrical work for firehouse
  • Discussion on the use of remaining $112,314 left in CARES Act funds
  • An additional round of $30 Campbell’s gift cards were given for seniors to help with groceries along with some kitchen equipment for food preparation
  • Approval of the purchase of a chest compression machine for use by EMS for $16,000
  • Approval of the purchase of 18 st

one public trash receptacles for $327 e

  • ach for use in public spaces
  • Approval of $300 a month for a total of $3,000 of additional hazard pay for village employees on
  • top of the previously approved $1,000

Twitter: @amhulvalchick Email: ahulvalchick

@vintonjacksoncourier.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments