McARTHUR — Village council met on Wednesday, Nov. 18th for their monthly meeting at the McArthur Fire Department.
Items on the meeting agenda:
- Discussed and approved the possibility with Randy Yates of a socially distanced Christmas Parade on Dec. 5th at 4:30 p.m. Any who wants to participate should call 740-590-4376.
- Proposal by Chief Kight and Prosecutor Brown abut the possibility of using money from a drug fund to purchase a new po
- lice cruiser
- cruiser would cost $37,885 with funds from both the drug fund and from the city funds with approval from council
- funds co
- uld come from selling an impounded vehicle owned by county or older police cruisers
- Approval to commit to $7,885 input for new cruiser
- Approval for purchase of 3 cruiser flashlights for $131 plus shipping
- Discussion of employee health insurance plans for 2021.
- Update from Fire Chief Russ on the possibility of hiring on 4 more people
- Discussion of raising rates on sewer service $1.13 per 1,000 gallons
- Discussion of fixing old siren vs purchasing a new one
- Discussion on hiring someone part-time for street department
