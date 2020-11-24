McARTHUR — Village council met on Wednesday, Nov. 18th for their monthly meeting at the McArthur Fire Department.

Items on the meeting agenda:

  • Discussed and approved the possibility with Randy Yates of a socially distanced Christmas Parade on Dec. 5th at 4:30 p.m. Any who wants to participate should call 740-590-4376.
  • Proposal by Chief Kight and Prosecutor Brown abut the possibility of using money from a drug fund to purchase a new po
  • lice cruiser
  • cruiser would cost $37,885 with funds from both the drug fund and from the city funds with approval from council
  • funds co
  • uld come from selling an impounded vehicle owned by county or older police cruisers
  • Approval to commit to $7,885 input for new cruiser
  • Approval for purchase of 3 cruiser flashlights for $131 plus shipping
  • Discussion of employee health insurance plans for 2021.
  • Update from Fire Chief Russ on the possibility of hiring on 4 more people
  • Discussion of raising rates on sewer service $1.13 per 1,000 gallons
  • Discussion of fixing old siren vs purchasing a new one
  • Discussion on hiring someone part-time for street department

Twitter: @amhulvalchick Email: ahulvalchick

@vintonjacksoncourier.com

