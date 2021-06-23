The Vinton County Local School District held their monthly Board of Education meeting at the Vinton County High School Media Center on June 21 at 6:30 p.m.

The agenda contained the following items for conideration:

  • approval of multiple agreements with parents t transport students to various schools on a needed basis
  • approval of a blended learning addendum for Vinton County High school course of study
  • approval for the Cross Country teams to attends the Team Camp of Champs in Tiffin
  • approval of the Girl’s Basketball team to attend basketball camp at Georgetown College
  • a reading of new policy
  • approval of an agreement with the board of Education of the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District for the Early Childhood Education Program
  • approve the district’s participation in OSBA/OASBO Worker’s Compensation Program

