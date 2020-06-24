McARTHUR — The Vinton County Local School District Board of Education met in regular session on June 15 at Vinton County High School. The meeting was also viewable via Zoom.

  • Approval to Apply for the School Bus Purchase Program
  • Approval to Apply for and Accept Funds from No Kid Hungry for the Summer Feeding Program
  • Approval to Enter into an Agreement with Parent to Transport Child from Residence During the 2020-2021 School Year
  • Approval to Enter into a Contract to Transport Special Needs Students on an As Needed Basis During the 2020-2021 School Year
  • Approve the Amendment to the Vendor Service Agreement with the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio
  • Approve a Contract with Industrial Appraisal Company to Provide an Appraisal for the Vinton County Local School District’s Fixed Assets and Insurances Valuation Purposes
  • Approve Preschool Handbook for the 2020-2021 School Year
  • Approve Student Success and Wellness Plan for the 2020-2021 School Year
  • Approve Contract for Speech/Language Services for the 2020-2021 School Year
  • Approve Renewal of Membership in The Ohio Coalition for Equity & Adequacy & Payment of Dues
  • Approve the Agreement with the Applied Behavior Learning Center to Provide Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) Services and Positive Behavior Supports (PBS) for the 2020-2021 School Year
  • Approval to Enter into a Contracted Service Agreement for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Consultation Services for the 2020-2021 School Year
  • Approve Additional Work to Complete the High School Track
  • Accept the Bid for Asphalt Repair at the High School, Central Elementary, and District Office
