WELLSTON — The Jackson-Vinton Community Action, Inc., in conjunction with the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, will be giving away new coats for boys and girls. Sizes range from 4 to 18, and any child under the age of 18, living in Jackson or Vinton Counties, with a medical card, on WIC; in a family that gets HEAP assistance, has a child in Head Start, or has a total household income less than 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines is eligible. For more information, call 740-384-5119.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.