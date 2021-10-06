WELLSTON — The Jackson-Vinton Community Action, Inc., in conjunction with the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, will be giving away new coats for boys and girls. Sizes range from 4 to 18, and any child under the age of 18, living in Jackson or Vinton Counties, with a medical card, on WIC; in a family that gets HEAP assistance, has a child in Head Start, or has a total household income less than 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines is eligible. For more information, call 740-384-5119.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments