The Ohio State University Extension Office for Vinton County has taken on the task of spearheading the county's five year plan called Future Focus.

The plan outlines the goals for the next five years in Vinton and what progress the public would like to be made. The extension office would like the community's input on what vision they have for their home.

Anyone with ideas is strongly encouraged to fill out this survey hereFeedback can be left anonymously or residents can provide contact information if they wish to help again in the future.

Have questions or wish to learn more about joining the Future Focus committee? Contact Travis at west.222@osu.edu or 740-596-5212

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments