Here are our top picks for other notable headlines from Vinton County in 2021.
January
“Local resident filming movie in McArthur”
“Vinton Industries and VCHD team up for community project”
February
“Local sports apparel store holding Stryder Strong fundraiser”
“Retirees and others honored at VCLSD Board of Education meeting”
March
“Mayor Hammond and wife Melissa open hardware store in Hamden”
April
“Imagination Library gifts monthly books to Ohio children”
“Vinton County Schools inform parents how to discuss healthy relationships with teens”
“Rep. Steve Stivers stepping down from Congress”
“Interim Chief Heaton promoted to full-time chief”
May
“Annual wreath laying honors Wilkesville Civil War soldier”
“VCHD achieves national accreditation”
“Vinton County celebrates a new graduating class”
“Chief Heaton right at home in new position”
“Vinton County honors its fallen heroes”
June
“77th District State Rep. LaRe running for Stivers seat”
“Local charity joins summer meal delivery program”
“Lake Hope Nature Center to showcase renovations”
“VCHS Menstrual Equity project earns grant”
“Bomb threat called into Vinton County Courthouse”
“State of Emergency lifting per Gov. DeWine”
July
“Goodbyes never get easier”
“Stephens’ bill to protect Natural Gas signed into law”
“Woods-Prattsville-Brewer school reunion canceled”
“New Vinton County Fair Court selected”
August
“Vinton County Jr. Fair sets record livestock sale”
“Vinton Board of Education approves school reopening plan”
“Vinton Board of Education hires new assistant superintendent, teachers”
“Ohio AG files restraining order against Vinton sanitation company”
September
“Wyman Park closed through Sept. 15 to install new equipment”
“First Overdose Awareness Day a success in Vinton County, nurse says”
“Cassandra Mayers named 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Vinton County”
“Austin Powder Co. receives $200,000 grant for infrastructure repairs”
“Falling with style: The Vinton County Air Show celebrates its 50th anniversary”
October
“Hamden mayor appoints resident to fill vacant village council seat”
“Marijuana depenalization up for vote in McArthur in November”
“Vinton County educator named a 2021 Jenco Awardee”
“McArthur Police Department violated election laws, claims marijuana legalization group”
November
“Vinton County: home to ghosts and legends”
“Vinton County Board of Education votes to loosen mask guidelines”
“McArthur teen named Distinguished Young Woman of Ohio”
December
“Backtracking again, Hamden mayor resigns on New Year’s Eve”
“Christmas in Downtown”
“Nonprofits distribute food and sporting equipment in Bundy Elementary”
