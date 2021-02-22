Of the more than 8,400 students who qualified for the Dean's List during the fall 2020 semester at Ohio University, many came from both Vinton and Jackson counties. In order the receive this distinction, students had to earned 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5.
A full list is shown below:
- Ally Hatfield from Jackson in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Kailee Sitesfrom Oak Hill in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Paige Risner from Oak Hill in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Shai Brandau from Wellston in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Taeylor Brown from Jackson in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Elizabeth Blazer from Jackson in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Chloe Parsons from Jackson in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Natalie Kirby from Jackson in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Drake Shadowraven from Jackson in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Nathan Vanallen from Jackson in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Molly Moore from Jackson in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Johnna Kim from McArthur in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Kiara Pickell from McArthur in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Peyton Ahern from Oak Hill in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Carlee Roberts from Oak Hill in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Austin Campbell from Oak Hill in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Tucker Roberts from Wellston in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Hannah Stewart from Wellston in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Brady Hobbsfrom Wellston in the College of Busines
- Colt Mcmanis from Jackson in the College of Fine Arts
- Mason Huston from McArthur in the College of Fine Arts
- Ethan Malone from Jackson in the College of Fine Arts
- Kylee Hendershott from Wellston in the College of Fine Arts
- Katey King from Wellston in the College of Fine Arts
- Bethany Strickland from Oak Hill in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Erin Canter from Oak Hill in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Mark Rinehart from Jackson in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Skyla Matteson from Wellston in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- RachelGriffith from Creola in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Macie Phillips from Hamden in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Kathryn Dye from Jackson in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Jessica Klingaman from Jackson in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Sydnie Kilgour from Jackson in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Brent Lewis from Jackson in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Olivia Lanning from Jackson in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Eli Hill from Jackson in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Hannah Fox from Jackson in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Nicole Sheets from Jackson in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Dezarae Keesee from McArthur in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Darian Radabaugh from McArthur in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Dannielle Lackey from McArthur in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Sonya McCain from Oak Hill in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Alexis Dunn from Wellston in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Sierra Layne from Wellston in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Nicholas Massie from Wellston in the College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Abbi Hubbard from Oak Hill in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Baleigh Radune from Jackson in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Jade Wyant from Jackson in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Jaz Sharp from McArthur in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Kendra Swaim from McArthur in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Luke Hammond from Oak Hill in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Montana Legg from McArthur in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Nathaniel Petrie from Wellston in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Klaudia Faught from Hamden in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Carlee Rinehart from Jackson in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Cassidy Simon from Jackson in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Mary Shumate from Jackson in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Elizabeth Eiring from Jackson in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Gracie Walburn from Jackson in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Trey Speakman from McArthur in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Kendall Hammond from Oak Hill in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Katelyn Jones from Oak Hill in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Ashley Triplett from Ray in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Shelby Crowe from Ray in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Elizabeth Compston from Wellston in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Charity Exline from Wellston in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Owen Salyer from McArthur in the Honors Tutorial College
- Brendan Madigan from Jackson in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
- Luke Stewart from Jackson in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
- Michael Caldwell from Jackson in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
- Trase Speakman from Jackson in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
- Evan Eley from Creola in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
- Cole Stufflebeam from New Plymouth in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
- Gavin Morgan from Oak Hill in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
- Brody Reynolds from Vinton in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
- Andrew Moffett from Vinton in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
- Baleigh Mcnerlin from Oak Hill in the Scripps College of Communication
- William Spires from Jackson in the Scripps College of Communication
- Amber Smith from Oak Hill in the Scripps College of Communication
- Dalton Teasley from Wellston in the Scripps College of Communication
- Baron Griffiths from Jackson in the University College
- Charlie Ousley from McArthur in the University College
- Sydnee Knoxfrom McArthur in the University College
- Cassidy Griffith from Creola in the University College
- Macie Potts from Jackson in the University College
- Aaron Causey from Ray in the University College
- Kaylee Gillman from Vinton in the University College
- Brice Randolph from Wellston in the University College
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.