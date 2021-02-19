Ohio University has announced their list of graduates for the fall semester of 2020. Of the 2,300 students graduating with bachelor’s, master’s, or doctorates degrees, his list includes the following local students:
Trelynd Barger of Jackson graduated with a Bachelor of Science majoring in P
- sychology from OHIO’s College of Arts and Sciences
- Jordan Browning of Jackson graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders from OHIO’s College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Richard Callebs of Wellston graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education majoring in Integrated Social Studies from OHIO’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education
- Nathan Christian of Jackson graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health majoring in Health Services Administration from OHIO’s College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Kelsey Howdyshell of New Plymouth graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Integrated Healthcare Studies from OHIO’s College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Angela Hunt of Jackson graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from OHIO’s College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Keri Johnson of Vinton graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism majoring in Journalism News and Information
from OHIO’s Scripps College of Commun
- ication
- Rhys Jones of Jackson graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Physiology of Exercise majoring in Exercise Physiology from OHIO’s College of Health Sciences and Professions
- Kelsey Kuhar of Hamden graduated with a Master of Business Administration (Executive Management Concentration) from OHIO’s College of Business
- Kyle Lantz of Ray graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering majoring in Mechanical Engineering from OHIO’s Russ College of Engineering and Technology
- Tyler Malone of Jackson graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education majoring in Middle Childhood Mathematics and Social Studies from OHIO’s Gladys W. and
David H. Patton College of Education
- Madalyn McFadden of Jackson graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Psychology from OHIO’s College of Arts and Sciences
- Gage Michael of Jackson graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Management from OHIO’s College of Business
- Melissa Roush of Oak Hill graduated
- with a Master of Social Science from OHIO’s College of Arts and Sciences
- Jill Smalley of Jackson graduated with a Master of Arts (Organizational Communication) from OHIO’s Scripps College of Communication
The Courier sends congratulations to all local graduates and wishes them the best of luck in their future endeavors.
