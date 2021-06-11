Ohio University has released the names of local graduates for the spring 2021 semester. The names of Vinton County residents are as follows:

  • Essalona Keller of McArthur, OH, graduated with a Master of Arts (Law, Justice & Culture) from the College of Arts and Sciences
  • Andrew Moffett of Vinton, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Russ College of Engineering and Technology
  • Jennifer Murphy of McArthur, OH, graduated with a Associate in Applied Science (Associate in Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
  • Jamie Schrader of McArthur, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Psychology from the College of Arts and Sciences
  • Anthony Thompson of Ray, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
  • Renee Timms of McArthur, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Baccalaureate Nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions
  • Ashley Triplett of Ray, OH, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education majoring in Middle Childhood Language Arts and Science from the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education

