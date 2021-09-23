JACKSON — The Markay Cultural Arts Center will have free special showings of the Emmy Award Winning WOUB Documentary, “Our Town: Jackson” during the 80th annual Jackson Apple Festival.
WOUB’s Our Town series featured Jackson for its fourth episode in 2017. Produced by WOUB Public Media, the documentary series visits towns large and small to uncover their histories, highlights their unique contributions to the region and explores their futures.
Our Town: Jackson features many historical elements including stories about the early native inhabitants of the area, the salt springs, the immigration of the Welsh, the major influences of the iron industry, Morgan’s Raid and much more.
In addition to historical events, the documentary will also highlight what makes Jackson special today, including segments focused on the Apple Festival, the Jackson Eisteddfod and even the Markay Cultural Arts Center.
Emmy award-winning series producer, and Southeastern Ohio native, Evan Shaw, started research and production on the Jackson episode in 2016 and it premiered in March 2017. As with every Our Town episode many local historians and citizens were interviewed to tell the story of their city’s history.
“It’s very important to me that this is the story of Jackson as told by the people of Jackson.” Shaw said. “My job is to simply take these stories and compile them into a single narrative.”
Showings will be held at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24. This is a free general admission event. Seats will not be reserved, you are welcome to walk-in to view the feature. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to showtimes. DVD’s will be available to purchase or order.
