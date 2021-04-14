An outdoor siren test is set to take place on Monday, April 26, 2021 starting around noon according to the Vinton County Emergency Management Agency. 

Currently, the new siren in McArthur is not up and operational as of yet. Fine tuning and testing are still needed before the siren will be up and running. 

Anyone with questions about this or any issues dealing with Emergency Management in Vinton County, please contact Bill Faught's office at 1-740-596-3524.

