The Vinton County Emergency Management Agency is announcing Outdoor Siren Testing to be done on February 22, 2021 starting at 12 noon.

Just a reminder that the siren in McArthur has been taken down and there is no replacement at this time. If you have any question about this or any issues dealing with Emergency Management in Vinton County, please contact my office @1-740-596-3524. Thanks for your time on this issue

