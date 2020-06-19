OAK HILL — Abby Meldick, of Oak Hill, was recently named the Jackson recipient of the 2020 Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship.
Abby is the daughter of Shane and Melody Meldick. She is a member of Franklin Guys and Gals 4-H Club. Abby graduated from Oak Hill High School this spring. She plans to attend the University of Rio Grande to study elementary education.
“Abby is an incredible young lady who has been involved in every aspect of 4-H. She has been a 4-H camp counselor, Junior Fair Board member, a member of the Jackson County Fair Queen’s Court, and is active in her 4-H Club,” Erin Dailey, Jackson Extension, said. “Abby has taken every challenge that has been thrown her way and turned it into an opportunity. Her vibrant personality and strong will make her an excellent ambassador for the 4-H program.”
To date, the bank has helped 235 4-H members pay for college through the program. Created in 1986, for over 30 years the Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship Program has recognized outstanding high school seniors for their accomplishments in 4-H.
Recipients receive $3,000 over four years, which is typically presented to them during the county fair. Winners are determined by 4-H advisors and volunteers. 4-H involvement accounts for 50 percent of the decision. The other half considers the individual’s experiences in other groups and activities, academic accomplishments and potential for success.
