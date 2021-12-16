JACKSON — The 2021 edition of the Ohio Valley Bank Community First Holiday Gift Guide is now available. The guide is an annual project, which coincides with the bank’s Community First mission. The goal behind the guide is to inspire people to support local businesses during the holiday shopping season. This year’s guide, features special deals from local businesses across the region, including Jackson County. It can be viewed digitally by visiting https://www.ovbc.com/community-first-holiday-gift-guide.
