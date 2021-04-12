WELLSTON — The Jackson County Senior Fairboard is hosting a flea market at the Jackson County Fairgrounds (96 Meadows Run Road, Wellston) on April 17, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and April 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held outside rain or shine. Entry fee is $1 per person, which will be collected at the gate. Kids under age 10 are free. The Jackson County 4-H Advisory Council will have a food booth set up selling Jackson County veal's, corn dogs, chicken noodles, hot dog, and drinks. There will also be some food trucks. All proceed will go to the Jackson County Senior Fairboard for improvements and upkeep of the fairgrounds. For more information, contact Angeleah Hill at 740-395-6831.
