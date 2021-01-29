The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) has scheduled their annual county caucus meeting for Tuesday Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. via Zoom meeting. A link to the meeting can be found on the OVRDC website.

The meeting is open to the public and topics such as voting for committee members will be discussed. Other topics will include project development, changes, and eligibility from the Appalachian Regional Council (ARC) and Economic Development Administration (EDA). Community and economic development efforts under the OVRDC umbrella will also be caught up on.

For more detailed information, contact Gina Collinsworth, Public Information Coordinator at gcollinsworth@ovrdc.org, or phone 740-947-2853.

