The Ohio Valley Regional Development Committee has two meetings scheduled for the month of February in order to discuss the Regional Transport Planning Organization’s (RTPO) goals moving forward into 2021.

Public input is needed on existing modes of transportation, transportation infrastructure conditions, and recommendations to ensure that project decisions meet public transportation needs and community goals.

The first meeting will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 12:00 pm via Zoom Meeting at this link. The meeting ID is 823 6407 4515 and the passcode to join is 249191.

The second meeting is scheduled for Monday, February 22, 2021 at 6:00 pm via Zoom meeting at this link. The meeting ID is 869 8764 7260 and the passcode to join is 83624.

Call in meeting participation is also available. Those interested can contact OVRDC Transportation Coordinator Stephanie Gilbert for more information at sgilbert@ovrdc.org

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments