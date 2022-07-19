The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) will hold two separate public meetings, the Vinton County Second Round Caucus Meeting and the Jackson County Second Round Caucus Meeting on Tuesday, July 26.
Vinton County will meet at 9:30 a.m., at the Commissioner’s Office located at 100 East Main St. in McArthur. The Jackson County meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the new location of their Commissioner’s Office, 25 South St. in Jackson.
Staff will discuss and rank projects submitted to OVRDC for possible funding consideration through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). Identification of potential Economic Development Administration (EDA) projects will also occur. Updated information will be presented on the status of the ARC and EDA programs, as well as information on programmatic activities and projects.
The meeting is open to the general public, local government officials and non-profit organizations. Organizations with projects are encouraged to send a representative. Comments by attendees on regional or county projects/issues are encouraged. For further information, contact Jessica Keeton, OVRDC Economic Development Coordinator, at 1-800-223-7491 or 1-(740)-947-2853.
