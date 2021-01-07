Parade to Restore Veterans Care

Graphic promoting the Parade to Restore Veterans Care

A Parade to Restore Care to Veterans at the Chillicothe VA event has been scheduled for this weekend on Saturday, Jan. 9th at Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe. 

The event will begin at noon and everyone is encouraged to decorate their cars in support of the Chillicothe VA and local veterans and VA staff. Requests have been made to make the decorations patriotic but not political.

The route has yet to be released and donations will be accepted for homeless veterans. Cold weather clothing items and food donations are requested. 

