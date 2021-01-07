A Parade to Restore Care to Veterans at the Chillicothe VA event has been scheduled for this weekend on Saturday, Jan. 9th at Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe.
The event will begin at noon and everyone is encouraged to decorate their cars in support of the Chillicothe VA and local veterans and VA staff. Requests have been made to make the decorations patriotic but not political.
The route has yet to be released and donations will be accepted for homeless veterans. Cold weather clothing items and food donations are requested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.