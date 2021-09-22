JACKSON — Jackson Mayor Randy Evans reminded all residents that city street parking in non-festival designed areas is permitted and can not be blocked or posted as “no parking” by a resident. All standard safety protocol applies when parking, such as parking to close to a fire hydrant or intersection.

“If you have a posting in front of your residence or have objects in the street blocking parking, have them removed,” Evans said. “The Jackson Police Department will address violations as identified and/or reported.”

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments