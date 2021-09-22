JACKSON — Jackson Mayor Randy Evans reminded all residents that city street parking in non-festival designed areas is permitted and can not be blocked or posted as “no parking” by a resident. All standard safety protocol applies when parking, such as parking to close to a fire hydrant or intersection.
“If you have a posting in front of your residence or have objects in the street blocking parking, have them removed,” Evans said. “The Jackson Police Department will address violations as identified and/or reported.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.