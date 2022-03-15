Monday, March 21 PERI Meeting to be held in McArthur

PERI Public Employees March meeting will be held at the McArthur Church of Christ 440 Engle Drive on Monday, March 21. The meeting begins at 2 PM and is open to all retired township, city, county and state public employees.

Greg Erwin, District Director for South Central Ohio PERI, will be the keynote speaker. Mr. Erwin is an experienced member of the Ohio PERI Board of Trustees and can answer all questions regarding retirement issues. He will be giving special attention to the changing Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) and important news about the Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA).

Legislative news will also be reviewed and discussed. Refreshments will be provided, so we suggest you arrive by 1:45 p.m.

Chapter President David Boothe invites all current PERI members and spouses to attend. The meeting is also open to any retired public employee interested in visiting or becoming a member. If you have a special topic request or need additional information, you may call Dave at 740-978-0162.

