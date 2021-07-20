JACKSON — Macon Perrill and Hannah Haley, each graduates from Jackson High School, were awarded the Lexi Vest Hope Rising Scholarship this year.

The scholarship is funded by Warriors for Christ (W4C) Ministries. This scholarship is named after a 2018 Jackson High School graduate, Lexi Vest, who overcame multiple barriers and challenges to find success.

The scholarship was presented to Perrill and Haley because both have shown determination to succeed through endurance and perseverance that has elevated them above their circumstances.

W4C is a nonprofit organization in Jackson dedicated to seeing people freed from addiction, seeing lives rebuilt, families restored and hope renewed. W4C offers many services including men’s residential treatment, individual and group counseling for men and women, and case management. Every Thursday night at 6 p.m. is a Life Recovery night.

For more information, call 740-577-3834 or visit info@w4cHOPE.org.

