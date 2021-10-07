JACKSON — For numerous years, the Jackson-Vinton Farm Bureau (JVFB) has hosted a fundraiser and contest dubbed “Hog Wild.” The ultimate goal of the contest is to collect money to support the JVFB Scholarship Fund and youth programs.
This year, the honor of “Top Hog” went to Dakota’s Roadhouse, whose pig named “Petunia,” earned quite a bit of money in a short period.
The people of Jackson County voted Dakota’s Roadhouse’ pig as the top hog of the county by contributing over 82,612 votes or $826.12 to their pig in just seven days (each vote is worth one penny).
“Petunia” also earned the title of most likes on Facebook this year. The pig received 136 likes.
The public helps decide who the “Top Hog” of Jackson County is from year to year by voting with their spare change or bills. The JVFB fundraiser is now completed for the 2020 calendar year.
On Friday, Sept. 25, JVFB President Mickey Scott made the announcement of this year’s “Top Hog,” “People’s Choice,” “Most Creative/Original” and “Most Likes on Facebook.”
The People’s Choice Award went to Jackson County Banking Center (Harry Potter Hog-wartz) who collected 51,284 votes for their pig, tallying $512.84 in the first round of voting alone.
This year’s Most Creative/Original Hog Award went to Piggly Wiggly of Oak Hill’s pig, Premier of “Dumbo.” The thought behind this pig was researched what was popular 80 years ago.
According to Scott, the grand total collected was $7,198.75, which will support the Farm Bureau Scholarships and Youth Programs of Jackson and Vinton Counties.
“The Farm Bureau would like to thank all of the businesses and the community for taking part in this event, from painting the pigs to voting for your favorite,” Scott said. “This definitely shows the support of the community.”
Kim Harless, Senior Organization Director for the Farm Bureau added, “A special thank you to the Oak Hill and Jackson FFA students for shaking coins from the banks. We would like to thank The Telegram for their contributions toward the Hog Wild event as well; they donated the space to run the piggy pages, so all the proceeds would go toward the event. We thank them and appreciate their support.”
