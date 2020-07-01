JACKSON — The Jackson Downtown Association has planned a photo scavenger hunt for its First Thursday event for the month of July in downtown Jackson. This is the first event the association has hosted since March.
Anyone can enter the contest. The Photo Scavenger Hunt will be held on Thursday, July 2, from 4-7 p.m.
How to enter the grand prize photo scavenger hunt drawing:
1. Gather a group of 4-6 people.
2. Visit participating businesses (look for the first Thursday logo on the door).
3. Take your group photo in their designated location.
4. Email your photo with a contact name and phone number to info@downtownjacksonohio.com by 7 p.m. One entry, per group, per business visited. (one photo per email = one entry).
The winning group will be drawn at random from entries and will be announced on WKOV 96.7 FM by 8 p.m. Participating businesses may have individual prizes or drawings as well.
Be sure to follow all COVID-19 social distancing guidelines even though this is an outdoor evening event.
