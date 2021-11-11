Hamden held its annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 6. Local veterans and representatives from several community events around the county, including the Wild Turkey Festival and Little Miss Vinton County, attended the event. Deputies from the Vinton County Sheriff’s Department and firefighters from around the county also made appearances in the parade. The following photos of the parade are courtesy of John Mankin.

