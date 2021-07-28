The Vinton County Jr. Fair kicked off Saturday, July 24. This gallery shows some highlights from the past few days at the fair, including the 2021 Fair Queen contest, the rides, the Cloverbud graduation ceremony and more! Be sure to check out our website throughout the week for even more photos, including some highlights from the Jackson County Fair!
Photos from the Vinton County Jr. Fair
- By William Meyer Editor
