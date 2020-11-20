A few local roadways will be impacted by a pipeline project starting early next week.
C,H&D Road in Madison Township will be closed in between State Route 279 and Gallipolis Road starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, November 23rd and will remain closed over night until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24th.
Keystone Station Road in Franklin Township will be closed just south of the Hanley Road intersection starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24th and will remain closed over night until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.