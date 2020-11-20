A few local roadways will be impacted by a pipeline project starting early next week.

C,H&D Road in Madison Township will be closed in between State Route 279 and Gallipolis Road starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, November 23rd and will remain closed over night until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24th.

Keystone Station Road in Franklin Township will be closed just south of the Hanley Road intersection starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24th and will remain closed over night until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25th.

