JACKSON — The Jackson Band Boosters’ students of the month for October were Grace Plants, and Eli Stevison.
Plants plays flute in the sixth grade band at Jackson Middle School.
Stevison is a senior at Jackson High School, and plays the quints (percussionist)
The band directors recognize one middle school band student and one high school band student each month.
