JACKSON — The Jackson Band Boosters’ students of the month for October were Grace Plants, and Eli Stevison.

Plants plays flute in the sixth grade band at Jackson Middle School.

Stevison is a senior at Jackson High School, and plays the quints (percussionist)

The band directors recognize one middle school band student and one high school band student each month.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments