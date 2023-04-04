Playground equipment to be installed at Kelli Lambert Park

WELLSTON – In November of 2021, the City of Wellston was awarded an ODNR NatureWorks grant to assist in installing new playground equipment at Kelli Lambert Memorial Park.
Mayor Anthony Brenner is happy to announce that the equipment has finally been delivered and installation began Wednesday, April 5, according to a press release from City Hall.
Consequently, the park will be CLOSED for a duration of 2 weeks between April 5 and April 19, to allow the installation crew to work. Brenner apologizes for the short notice, but hopes the great news will offset any inconveniences and disappointments the closure may cause.
The city will receive $75,000 to support playground equipment replacement at Kelli Lambert Memorial Park.
Kelli Lambert Memorial Park will now be the only park in Jackson County, and possibly the surrounding area, to feature all-inclusive/sensory play equipment.
The Mayor would like to thank the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for making this project possible and also thanks the community for their many letters of support during the grant process.
An official ribbon-cutting will be announced at a later date.
The NatureWorks grant program provides up to 75% reimbursement assistance to local government entities for the acquisition, development and rehabilitation of recreational areas.
Since NatureWorks’ inception, the grant has funded over 2,300 public park projects in all 88 counties.
Locally, the City of Jackson benefited from one such grant in the amount of $14,647 in 2018. That grant was also used to refurbish playground equipment in Manpower Park.
