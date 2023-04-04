Playground equipment to be installed at Kelli Lambert Park

Boxes of new playground equipment have arrived to be installed at Kelli Lambert Park in Wellston.  

 Submitted photo

WELLSTON – In November of 2021, the City of Wellston was awarded an ODNR NatureWorks grant to assist in installing new playground equipment at Kelli Lambert Memorial Park.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments