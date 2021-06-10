JACKSON — Madeleine Polcyn, of Jackson, a student of the Education and School Psychology Department has earned the Dr. William P. Hoffman Scholarship.

This scholarship is a memorial tribute to Dr. William P. Hoffman who was a professor in the John Carroll University Department of Education and Allied Studies. He worked with the Educational Administration program from 1970 to 1980.

The purpose of this scholarship is to recognize and support an outstanding graduate student in this department each year in anticipation of the contributions which the recipient will make as a future school administrator.

John Carroll University is located in University Heights, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland. Its mission inspires individuals to excel in learning, leadership, and service in the region and around the world. One of 27 Jesuit colleges and universities in the United States, John Carroll University is recognized nationally for an exceptional four-year graduation rate, teaching excellence, and a commitment to living a faith that does justice.

