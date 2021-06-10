JACKSON — Madeleine Polcyn, of Jackson, a student of the Education and School Psychology Department has earned the Dr. William P. Hoffman Scholarship.
This scholarship is a memorial tribute to Dr. William P. Hoffman who was a professor in the John Carroll University Department of Education and Allied Studies. He worked with the Educational Administration program from 1970 to 1980.
The purpose of this scholarship is to recognize and support an outstanding graduate student in this department each year in anticipation of the contributions which the recipient will make as a future school administrator.
John Carroll University is located in University Heights, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland. Its mission inspires individuals to excel in learning, leadership, and service in the region and around the world. One of 27 Jesuit colleges and universities in the United States, John Carroll University is recognized nationally for an exceptional four-year graduation rate, teaching excellence, and a commitment to living a faith that does justice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.