Preschool and Kindergarten registration will take place by appointment on the following dates and locations:

  • Monday, May 10 at Central Elementary
  • Tuesday, May 11 at South Elementary
  • Wednesday, May 12 at West Elementary

Appointment scheduling opens up online staring May 3 on the district website www.vinton.k12.oh.us.

A schedule has been put in place for those unable to make an appointment online to call. Families with the last name starting with "A" through "L" can call May 3-4 and those that start with "M" through "Z" can reach out on May 5-6. The number to call is 740-596-5218.

Documents needed to register a child includes:

  • birth certificae
  • immunization record
  • applicable legal paperwork such as custodial papers
  • proof of residency
  • proof of income if registering for preschool
  • proof of a current physical 

Children do not need to be present during the registration process and those who are already enrolled do not need to register.

Please follow all COVI-19 safety protocols when arriving for an appointment.

