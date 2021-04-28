Preschool and Kindergarten registration will take place by appointment on the following dates and locations:
- Monday, May 10 at Central Elementary
- Tuesday, May 11 at South Elementary
- Wednesday, May 12 at West Elementary
Appointment scheduling opens up online staring May 3 on the district website www.vinton.k12.oh.us.
A schedule has been put in place for those unable to make an appointment online to call. Families with the last name starting with "A" through "L" can call May 3-4 and those that start with "M" through "Z" can reach out on May 5-6. The number to call is 740-596-5218.
Documents needed to register a child includes:
- birth certificae
- immunization record
- applicable legal paperwork such as custodial papers
- proof of residency
- proof of income if registering for preschool
- proof of a current physical
Children do not need to be present during the registration process and those who are already enrolled do not need to register.
Please follow all COVI-19 safety protocols when arriving for an appointment.
