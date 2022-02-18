President’s Day is Monday, Feb. 21. The following entities in Jackson County will be closed in observance of that holiday.

Village of Coalton

All Coalton Village Offices will be closed and will re-open on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The holiday does not affect the trash pickup schedule.

City of Jackson

All Jackson City Officers will be closed, and will re-open on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Monday’s trash route will be collected on Tuesday. Have trash curbside no later than 6:30 a.m. on the day of your scheduled pickup.

Village of Oak Hill

All Oak Hill Village Offices will be closed, and will re-open on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Garbage collection service will be postponed by one day.

Jackson County

All Jackson County government offices will be closed and will re-open on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Due to the holiday, the Jackson County Commissioners will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 8:30 a.m. instead of Tuesday.

