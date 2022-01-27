JACKSON — Earlier this month, a Jackson business celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting.
Priority Mortgage moved to 294 E. Main St. in Jackson in late 2021. The business officially opened in that location in Oct. 2021. However, a ribbon-cutting to mark the grand opening wasn’t held until Jan. 13, 2022.
Jody Wilkett, who’s the Mortgage Loan Originator, is the face of the local branch. Wilkett is a former mortgage loan processor and has 20 plus years in the lending business.
“I have the experience and the resources to help each client get to the closing table as quickly as possible,” said Wilkett. “I pride myself in customer service, and I believe communication is the key to success in every situation.”
Wilkett added, “I have experience with several different loan programs such as Conventional, FHA, VA, and USDA. I can help you with the purchase of a new home or a refinance of your existing mortgage. From the pre-approval to the closing, I will be there to answer any questions and keep the client informed every step of the way.”
In her spare time, Wilkett loves being with her family. She has two sons and two grandsons that she enjoys spending every spare minute with.
“I have lived in this area my entire life,” stated Wilkett. “I’m so excited to be starting this new journey with my family and friends.”
Wilkett said, “I can’t wait to make new friendships along the way.”
Priority Mortgage was founded in 1984 and has locations in Ohio and Florida.
The Jackson branch can be reached by calling 740-988-8777.
