MCARTHUR — Laurie Cardillo’s first day as Vinton County’s new dog warden was Aug. 9, and so far, both Cardillo and the Vinton County Commissioners think things have been going well.
Cardillo, a Vinton County native and current resident, previously served as Galia County’s dog warden for six years before accepting the position in Vinton County. When she started, she had no experience, but she was motivated by her love of dogs.
“I think that’s the main requirement for this job,” Cardillo said. “You gotta love the dogs. And once you start working with the animals, that kind of gets in your blood — it’s an addiction.”
Her favorite part about the job? Working with the dogs, of course, she said. She added that she does not have a favorite breed, but she owns three mixed breed dogs as well as two cats, two red-eared slider turtles, a cockatiel and some guppies.
“I think that’s all I need right now,” she said, referring to her home as a mini zoo.
For those who wish to donate to the Vinton County Dog Shelter, Cardillo asks that blankets donated do not contain zippers or cords because those can be health hazards to the dogs. Other items that can be donated to the dog warden include lcanned food, liquid laundry detergent, fabric softener sheets.
Those who wish to volunteer can message the Vinton County Dog Pound’s Facebook page or call the dog warden at 740-596-9285.
