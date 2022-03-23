WELLSTON — If you ever get the opportunity to step inside Officer Michael Jadrnicek’s office at the Wellston High School, you’ll be greeted with an extraordinary assortment of police patches from around the globe, a photo collage featuring students and faculty from the district and even an old, repurposed barber chair.
Every photo, patch and knickknack represents a memory, or moment, Jadrnicek explained. He pointed to one of the many hats hanging up on the wall and recounted trading a patch from the Wellston Police Department with a German police officer for it.
“It’s kind of like my walls in here are graffitied with stuff, significant stuff to me, cool stuff — maybe novelty stuff for some other people,” Jadrnicek said. “But it goes to show how our lives — your life, my life — are graffitied with people that have invested, experiences that we’ve had.”
“I think the uniqueness of this tells me a lot of stories, but mainly that our lives have been graffitied with other people. So, let’s make our moments learning moments,” he said.
Jadrnicek said he was 43 when he first went to the police academy after already working as the Wellston Police Department’s chaplain for 16 years. As chaplain, he oversaw several weddings and funerals for the police department. He also notified folks about the death of loved ones.
In order to work in the school district, he needed a certification from the police academy, he said.
“I really didn’t want to be the guy busting in doors and chasing people down the road,” he said. “My passion is to help kids while they’re still pliable, you know. Help them make good decisions, help them with these moments, bringing awareness to their life.”
But Jadrnicek is just one half of the duo making an impact in the school district. The other? An English doodle named Officer Blu.
Blu, a therapy dog, joined the school district Oct. 29 and has already made a positive impact on the community, Jadrnicek said, recalling many instances where Blu’s presence helped students with anxiety and stress.
After attending a training session in Hilliard, Ohio, about police therapy dogs, Jadrnicek said he was “blown away by the statistics” shown and was later able to get Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson’s approval to get a therapy dog for the police department.
The department purchased Blu from a breeder in Iowa. Today, Blu is about eight months old, Jadrnicek said.
“He’s not even certified as a therapy dog yet, but he is an absolute rockstar,” he added. “He comes to work, he sleeps and he gets massages every moment I take him in public.”
There are several rules, however. For starters, students need to ask for permission first to pet Blu, and if they do pet Blu, students are asked not to pet the top of his head, as it could be seen as an act of aggression in dogs. Students are also not allowed to feed Blu.
Outside of his police duties, Blu lives with Jadrnicek, who said he allows Blu to run around in a backfield at the high school during Blu’s bathroom breaks.
“I don’t throw a ball and let him chase because the retriever in him is a hunter and the poodle in him is a hunter, and a therapy dog doesn’t need to be chasing birds when he should be a therapy dog.”
Donations take care of both his vet bills and food, Jadrnicek noted.
While the office may seem already full to bursting with decorations, or moments, as Jadrnicek calls them, he said he still plans on adding more photos of folks who have sat in his barber chair along the top of the office’s walls.
Jadrnicek, who also works as a preacher, said that in his travels, he always emphasizes the work he does in Wellston.
“I’m not doing it so that it’s glamorized,” he said. “I just think that wherever you’re planted, be effective.”
Pointing around his office, Jadrnicek said “Everything is a story, and if you have time, the story is worth telling, and the story is gonna help people.”
