McARTHUR - Shawnee State University's Project BEAR in partnership with EasterSeals of Central and Southeast Ohio and the Ohio Governor's Imagination Library will be building a Little Free Library in Wyman Park in McArthur to celebrate Global Youth Service Day.
The community is invited to attend the first official book stocking on Monday, April 19 at 11:30 a.m. The event will be held outdoors and all in attendance over the age of five is requested to wear a mask and socially distance from other attendees.
Project BEAR, an acronym for Building Emerging and Achieving Readers, is funded by AmeriCorps, a federal agency tasked with supporting national service and volunteering. According to Project BEAR's coordinator Hayley Venturino, the projects mission is to "enhance early literacy instruction for children from birth to age five."
The partnership has assisted in placing two Project BEAR members to serve Pike, Scioto, Jackson, Gallia, Meigs, Hocking, and Vinton counties. Allyson Crothers served as coordinator for the Wyman Park event to promote the Governor's Imagination Library Program, a program modeled after Dolly Parton's Imagination Library which gifts a monthly book to children from birth until five years of age regardless of their families income.
Crothers is just one of 17 Project BEAR members working on initiatives to support reading and literacy in the southeast Ohio region.
Amanda Hedrick, Director of Pre-Collegiate Programs and Initiatives at Shawnee State, says that the partnership has been an "excellent opportunity for Shawnee State University to give back to the community."
