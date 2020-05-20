JACKSON — As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s environmental office is seeking public input for the rehabilitation of two culverts in Jackson County as part of a larger district-wide culvert rehabilitation project.
The first proposed project to rehabilitate the structure on US 35 at the 14.79 mile mark in Jackson County, Ohio. The project is located in a rural area of Lick Township.
The second proposed project to rehabilitate the structure on US 35 at the 2.45 mile mark in Jackson County, Ohio. The project is located in a rural area of Jackson Township.
The invert of the existing structures will be paved with concrete. The project will not require new right-of-way. No homes or businesses will be removed by the project. The roadway will be open during construction.
The funding for the project is 80 percent federal and 20 percent State. The environmental commitment date is June 26, 2020. The project is currently expected to be awarded January 25, 2021.
Written comments should be submitted by May 29, 2020, or the deadline date that is posted on the web site, to: Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor P.O. Box 467; 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 E-Mail: greg.manson@dot.ohio.gov
