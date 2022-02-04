WELLSTON — As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a bridge replacement on C.R. 39 (Mulga Road) in Jackson County.
JAC-CR 39-3.06 (PID: 103780) — It is proposed to replace the structure on C.R. 39 at the 3.06 mile mark in Jackson County, Ohio. The project is located in a rural area of Milton Township.
The existing structure is a single span steel truss with timber decking on stone abutments with reinforced concrete cap on spread footings. The structure was built in 1963.
The new structure will be a single span composite prestressed box beam with reinforced concrete deck on semi-integral abutments on existing stone abutments.
The project will not require new right-of-way. No homes or businesses will be removed by the project. The roadway will be closed for the duration of the project.
The local detour will be S.R. 32 to C.R. 38 (Hiram West Rd) to S.R. 124 to C.R. 39 (Mulga Rd). The local detour is approximately six miles.
The funding for the project is 95 percent state and five percent local. The environmental commitment date is Oct. 1, 2022. The project is currently expected to be awarded Jan. 2, 2023.
Written comments should be submitted by Feb. 25, 2022, or the deadline date that is posted on the web site, to: Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 E-Mail: greg.manson@dot.ohio.gov
The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried-out by ODOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated Dec. 14, 2020, and executed by FHWA and ODOT.
