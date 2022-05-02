CHILLICOTHE — As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation—District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a bridge replacement on S.R. 788 in Jackson County.
JAC-S.R. 788-4.71 (PID 107642) - It is proposed to replace the structure on S.R. 788 at the 4.71 mile mark in Jackson County, Ohio. The project is located in a rural area of Coal Township.
The existing structure is a single span concrete box beam with reinforced concrete abutments and footings. The existing structure (SFN 3600564) has a sufficiency rating of 65.3 and a general appraisal of 4. The structure was built in 1960 with a major rehabilitation in 1989. The new structure a 8’ x 5’ concrete box culvert with full height headwalls.
The project will require approximately 0.19 acres of permanent right-of-way. The permanent right-of-way is located along the stream channel and residential lawns.
No homes or businesses will be removed by the project. According to US census data an underserved populations (low income population) is adjacent to the project area. The low income population will not be directly impacted by the project.
The roadway will be closed for the duration of the project.
The state detour will be S.R. 788 to S.R. 93 to S.R. 788. The state detour is approximately 7.5 miles.
The funding for the project is 80% Federal and 20% Local. The environmental commitment date is July 1, 2023. The project is currently expected to be awarded Oct. 1, 2023.
Written comments should be submitted by the deadline date that is posted on the web site, to: Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, 650 Eastern Ave., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 E-Mail: greg.manson@dot.ohio.gov
The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried-out by ODOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated December 14, 2020, and executed by FHWA and ODOT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.