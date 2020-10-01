OAK HILL — The ninth annual “Pumpkin Walk,” hosted by the Oak Hill Area Chamber of Commerce, will once again be held during the month of October.

The event is slated for Saturday, Oct. 10, at Central Memorial Park in Oak Hill. There will be free apple cider and cookies available starting at 7 p.m. The lighted pumpkin walk will beginning at 7:30 p.m.

To participate, residents (adults and children) can either use their own pumpkin or you can get a free donated pumpkin at the Oak Hill Festival of Flags stage by the village building on Oct. 2 from 6-7 p.m. or Oct. 3 from 12-1 p.m.

Participants must carve their pumpkins then bring it to Central Memorial Park between 5-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 10. The Chamber will place all pumpkins around the park, insert a candle and light up all the pumpkins at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 10. Participants should take their pumpkin home at the end of the event.

Children who participate will have a chance to win a prize in five categories: Best Carved Pumpkin, Best Painted Pumpkin, Scariest Pumpkin, Funniest Pumpkin and Best of Show Pumpkin. There will also be one prize for the best-carved pumpkin by an adult.

For more information or questions, call 740-418-3649.

