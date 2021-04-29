Multiple dates and locations are available for Vinton County residents to get their pets immunized against rabies coming mid May. Vaccines would be low cost with clinics open from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.
The following dates and locations will host clinics:
- May 17 at the Vinton County Health Department in McArthur
- May 18 at West Elementary School in Allensville
- May 20 at the Vinton County Health Department in McArthur
Each vaccination will cost five dollars each and will be administered by Genevieve Davis, Doctor in Veterinary Medicine. Pets will need to be at least three months of age and leashed or in a covered basket/box during the procedure. Dogs are required to have a 2021 license.
Vaccines for pets over the age on one will be effective for three years with vaccines for pets under a year remaining effective for a year. Proof of residence may be requested at the clinic as vaccines are only open to Vinton County residents.
Anyone with questions can reach out to VCHD at 740-596-0473, 1-800-596-5233, or visit the website at www.vintonohhealth.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.