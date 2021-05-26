NEW PLYMOUTH — Over the weekend of May 14, Ravenwood Castle, a bed and breakfast designed to look like a twelfth to thirteenth century English/Welsh castle, hosted their third “Weekend Werewolf” gaming event.
Werewolf is a social deduction type game where players spend their time trying to figure out which of their fellow players are average villagers and which are bloodthirsty werewolves.
The object of the game is to survive the weekend without being killed by a werewolf. The fun doesn’t stop, if a guest is killed they come back as a ghost and can continue to earn points by manipulating the game and collaborating with the living to find the werewolves in disguise.
At the end of the weekend, the player with the most points is awarded a trophy. There is even a special distinction for the ghost with the most points called the “Undead Champion of the Year.”
Small games and events are also included in the weekend such as a game designed by Mad Professor von Gerd, the host of the weekend’s events, called “Two Rooms and a Boom” where there are two groups in separate rooms with one group in possession of a bomb and the other with an important figure that must be protected. Players move back and forth between the rooms trying to get the potential assassin in the room with the victim before the clock runs out.
For the past five years, around Halloween, the castle has invited the Professor to host his Halloweekend event, an event similar to Weekend Werewolf, with games designed to test your cunning and social manipulation skills.
Mad Professor von Gerd spends his time as a psychology professor in northeast Ohio, while also developing games as the principal developer at Tuesday Knight Games.
Many of his games involve social deduction type play, where socializing with other players is necessary to win the game. This emphasis on socialization in these games posed an issue in the times of social isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Malted Meeple, a board game cafe owned by Ravenwood Castle owners Jim and Pam Reed in their hometown of Hudson, was hit hard by the pandemic as it was designed to be a place where people could meet up to play board games with other enthusiasts. The business is currently in the process of being reopened as COVID-19 restrictions get lifted.
For the castle, due to the bed and breakfast atmosphere that is spread over 53 acres, most guests are staying on-site with people already in their immediate bubble. Conventions and events did have to be placed on hold, but the rest of the business was able to flourish as a place for families to have a socially distanced staycation.
The various events hosted at the castle have pulled in guests from 45 of the 50 states, according to Ravenwood Castle owner Jim Reed. The events tend to host repeat customers, as they are able to book early, leading to similar crowds in attendance year after year.
Jim and his wife Pam purchased the castle about a decade ago without any background in hospitality while hoping to find a business to retire into. The couple had been guests at the castle previously as a getaway and encouraged their daughter to make the focus of a fourth-grade project about Ravenwood. During the research process, they came to find out the building was for sale and the rest is history.
“We just loved the seclusion and the disconnected nature of it so much that it became kind of our place to go. And when we found it was for sale we thought that fit in perfectly with what we wanted to do,” stated Reed.
Gaming and event weekends at the castle began as a way to bring in tourists during the colder off-season months.
“We put all these events in with the idea that people would come in and stay on site and it didn’t matter if it was snowy or cold or anything else outside because they were staying on the castle grounds all weekend,” explained Reed.
Reed’s love for gaming came from his childhood when he would play role-playing games including Dungeons and Dragons. He stopped playing once he finished college but the first innkeeper at the castle had a similar background, thus leading to the incorporation of gaming into the castle’s itinerary. In an area with no internet or electronic means of distraction, board games became the best way of passing time and interacting with each other in a more intimate way.
Looking to the future, Ravenwood is planning on bringing their events back starting with a beer tasting set to be announced in a few weeks for September. To replace the Murder Mystery events following the coordinator’s retirement, a new group of events called “The Taste Of Will” be based on foods and activities from popular culture series such as Lord of the Rings and Star Wars.
