McARTHUR - The Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, May 5 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the McArthur United Methodist Church at 200 South Market Street. There is always a demand for blood donations and the Red Cross encourage all who can to donate.

With vaccines now available to to adults across the country, some donors have been unsure of their ability to donate following vaccination. According to the Red Cross, as long as donors are symptom-free, feeling well, and can inform the which vaccine was received, there is not currently a waiting period for donation. 

As further incentive, those who give blood, donate plasma, or donate platelets in may will be entered into a drawing for a five person travel trailer. On top of that, anyone who donates from may 1-15 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.

Those interested can book an appointment at the Red Cross' website or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

