McARTHUR - The Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, May 5 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the McArthur United Methodist Church at 200 South Market Street. There is always a demand for blood donations and the Red Cross encourage all who can to donate.
With vaccines now available to to adults across the country, some donors have been unsure of their ability to donate following vaccination. According to the Red Cross, as long as donors are symptom-free, feeling well, and can inform the which vaccine was received, there is not currently a waiting period for donation.
As further incentive, those who give blood, donate plasma, or donate platelets in may will be entered into a drawing for a five person travel trailer. On top of that, anyone who donates from may 1-15 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.
Those interested can book an appointment at the Red Cross' website or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.