McARTHUR- The McArthur United Methodist Church, located at 200 S. Market St., will be hosting a Red Cross blood drive on Wednesday, March 10 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sign ups can be done at the Red Cross’s website or by contacting them at 1-800-733-2767.
Due to recent harsh winter weather, blood drives have been canceled across 30 states with a loss of over 15,000 potential donations. Just in Ohio, 20 drives were canceled with over 600 units uncollected. The Red Cross is encouraging all who can to donate, especially those with type O blood as they are universal donors.
All donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies as well as other illnesses that can be transmitted by blood. Plasma containing COVID-19 antibodies can be used to help those fighting the virus through transfusion. The plasma can be taken from whole blood donations with red blood cells being used as well.
